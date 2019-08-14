|
|
|
KEENAN Terence James (Jim) (Bonnyrigg / Rosewell)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on August 1, 2019, Jim, dearly beloved husband of the late Isobel, loved dad, grandad, great-grandad and brother. Funeral Mass at St Matthew's Church, Rosewell, on Monday, August 19, at 10 am, to which all are welcome, thereafter funeral private. Family flowers only please, but if desired, a donation can be made at the church door after the service in aid of Riding for the Disabled. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019