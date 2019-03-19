|
REITH Sylvia (Rusty) (West Pilton)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Western General Hospital, on March 11, 2019, Rusty, in her 89th year, beloved wife of John, cherished mother of Sheila, Shirley, Susan, Sylvia, Sandra, Johnny, and Sharon, adored nana, and granny of 20 plus grandchildren and 30 plus
great-grandchildren.
Dearly loved and cherished by all.
A celebration of her life will be held in Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at
1 pm, followed by an interment at Rosebank Cemetery at 2.15 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 19, 2019
