Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia REITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia (Rusty) REITH

Notice Condolences

Sylvia (Rusty) REITH Notice
REITH Sylvia (Rusty) (West Pilton)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Western General Hospital, on March 11, 2019, Rusty, in her 89th year, beloved wife of John, cherished mother of Sheila, Shirley, Susan, Sylvia, Sandra, Johnny, and Sharon, adored nana, and granny of 20 plus grandchildren and 30 plus
great-grandchildren.
Dearly loved and cherished by all.
A celebration of her life will be held in Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at
1 pm, followed by an interment at Rosebank Cemetery at 2.15 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.