REID Sylvia (nee Fleming) (Mayfield / Easthouses)
Suddenly but peacefully, on March 17, 2019, Sylvia, beloved wife of the late Ian, devoted mother to Scott and the late Stuart, sister of the late David and loving gran to Stuart and Brendan and a friend to all. Funeral service on Thursday, April 4, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken at the end of the service for Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 29, 2019
