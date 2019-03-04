Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Sylvia NARRIE Notice
NARRIE Sylvia (West Port)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, Sylvia, beloved daughter of the late John and Sarah Narrie (Divitt). Sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 13, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations can be made for her chosen charity at the service or at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2019
