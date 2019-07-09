|
Sword Susan (Susie)
(nee Fraser) (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, at home, on June 28, 2019, aged 81, Susan, loving mum to Claire, much loved granny to Ryan and Michael and great-granny Susu to Jessica and Olivia. A Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Loretto RC Church, Musselburgh, on Thursday, July 11, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery at 11 am. Susan will be received in to church on Wednesday, at 4.30 pm. All welcome. RIP. Traditional black attire not necessary.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 9, 2019