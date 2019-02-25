|
ROARTY Susan (nee Stokes) (Bonnyrigg)
Died peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on February 17, 2019. Susan, dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Roarty, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 1, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, can be made at the door after the service in aid of the Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 25, 2019
