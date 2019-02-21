|
|
|
CHRISTIE Susan Morven
(nee Chalmers) (Mountcastle)
Died peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Cherished wife and best friend to Colin, beloved mother to Scott and Neil, treasured mother-in-law to Sarah and Helen and adored grandmother of Olivia. A funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be made to St Columba's Hospice in memory of Sue, on the day.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More