GAYNOR Susan (nee Weir) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, June 17, 2019. Susan, beloved wife of Mike, much loved mum of Michael, Cory and the late Shannen, loving sister, aunt and nana to the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, July 1, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 24, 2019
