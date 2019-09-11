|
WATT Stuart (Leith)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, September 6, 2019. Stuart, dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad to Gary and Gillian, beloved grandad of Gary, Alison, Daniel and Dean, great-grandad to Ava and Ollie, dear brother to Robert, Tommy and Jack, special father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle to the family and a good friend to all who knew him. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, September 13, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 11, 2019