BAIN Stuart (Gorgie)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Saturday, August 10, 2019, Stuart, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Maureen, devoted and much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Thursday, August 22, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations can be made at the service in support of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. Please wear some maroon in Stuart's memory.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 15, 2019