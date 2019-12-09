Home

Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on December 2, 2019, Stuart, (formerly of Edinburgh City Council), loving husband of Margaret, much loved father and grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the family. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, December 12, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. There will be a collection in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 9, 2019
