Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
15:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart PATON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart PATON

Notice Condolences

Stewart PATON Notice
PATON Stewart (Edinburgh) Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on October 13, 2019, aged 92, Stewart, former Russian lecturer at Heriot Watt University. Dear husband of the late Jean, loving father of David and Susan, brother to Ron and Dorothy, proud grandpa of Callum, Laurie and Catriona. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, October 25, at 3 pm, all family, friends and former colleagues welcome. Family flowers only please, any donations to Amnesty International.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.