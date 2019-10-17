|
|
|
PATON Stewart (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on October 13, 2019, aged 92,
Stewart, former Russian lecturer at Heriot Watt University. Dear husband of the late Jean, loving father of David and Susan, brother to Ron and
Dorothy, proud grandpa of Callum, Laurie and Catriona. A funeral service
will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, October 25, at 3 pm, all family, friends and former colleagues welcome. Family flowers only please, any donations to Amnesty International.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 17, 2019