SMART Steven (Skin) (Leith, formerly Gracemount)
Suddenly at home, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Steven, beloved and devoted son of
Stef and Doreen, brother to David,
step-son to Davie and much loved by all his family.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019,
at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only, please.
Please wear bright colours if you wish.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2019
