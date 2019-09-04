|
|
|
JOHNSTON
Stefanija (Stephanie)
(Portobello)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Stefanija, aged 92 years, beloved wife of the late Harry and a dear mother of Canon Michael. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist’s Church, Brighton Place, on Tuesday, September 10, at 11 am, followed by interment at Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East, at 12.30 pm. All friends respectfully invited. Stefanija will be received into church on Monday, September 9, at 4 pm. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 4, 2019