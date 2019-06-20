|
MORGAN Stanley (Edinburgh / Nethy Bridge)
Peacefully, at Grandview Care Home, Grantown on Spey on Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a brave struggle against dementia. Stanley, formerly of British Geological Survey, much loved husband of Aileen, dad of David and Trevor, grandad of Glen, passed away. All friends are respectfully invited to Moray Crematorium, Broadley, Buckie, AB56 5HQ on Tuesday, June 25, at 2.30 pm. No flowers please, however donations may be given to benefit Dachaidh Community Support, Kingussie. Enquiries to John Ross Funeral Services Ltd. Tel: 01479 87 2222 or [email protected]
Published in Edinburgh News on June 20, 2019
