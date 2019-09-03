|
WILSON Siobhan
(nee Scotland) (Lasswade / Mayfield)
Tony and Kiera send their heartfelt thanks to family and friends for all their love, support and for the kind expressions of sympathy and cards received on the sad passing of Siobhan. Special thanks to Agnes Campbell of Co-op Funeralcare, Dalkeith and to Barbara Douglas for her very moving service and to all who attended the service at Mortonhall Crematorium and kindly donated to the retiral collection for the Epilepsy Scotland, £400 was raised.
Siobhan, our wife, mummy and best friend will live on in our hearts and memories forever xxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2019