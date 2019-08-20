Home

WILSON Siobhan
(nee Scotland) (Lasswade / Mayfield)
Suddenly, with family by her side, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, August 9, 2019, Siobhan, adored wife of Tony, cherished mum of Keira, loving daughter of Brian and Fionna, beloved sister of Paul and granddaughter of Isabella.
Will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, August 26, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Please wear a splash of colour.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 20, 2019
