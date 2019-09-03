|
|
|
DICKSON
Shirley (nee Gray)
(Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on August 27, 2019, in the wonderful care of the staff at
Murrayside Care Home, Shirley Dickson of Corstorphine. Much missed by her many friends, Shirley touched the lives of many. Following a private
cremation, a memorial service has been arranged at Corstorphine Old Parish Church, on Tuesday, September 10, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. No flowers please, an option for donating to one of Shirley’s favourite charities will be available on the day.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2019