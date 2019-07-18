Home

Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
HOOD Sheila Martin
(nee Bolt) (Penicuik)
After a short illness, Sheila, passed away peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on July 11, 2019, much loved mum of Kevin, Linda and John, dearly loved granny of her eight grandchildren and great-granny of two. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, July 24, at 1 pm. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection for Ward 11 at the Western General Hospital will be offered.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 18, 2019
