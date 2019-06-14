|
IMRIE Sheila (Edinburgh / Rosewell)
Suddenly, at home surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, aged 79. Sheila, beloved wife of the late Bob, loving mum of Colin, Jackie and Alec, loved sister of David, Wendy and Hazel. A celebration of her life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, June 20, at
3.30 pm, to which all are welcome, family flowers please. Family request those attending wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 14, 2019
