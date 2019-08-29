|
|
|
FERGUSON Sheila (nee Paul) (Ratho)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at St Columba's Hospice, with her loving family by her side on August 25, 2019, Sheila, loving wife to Henry, much loved mum to Lorraine, Kym and Brian, dearly loved mother-in-law to Lawrie, Andy and Cathy, a cherished gran to Barbara, Amanda, Chris and Gemma and a dear great-gran, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, September 4, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 11 am. Family flowers only, please. All welcome. Please wear something bright.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 29, 2019