EDMONDS Sheila (Gullane / Port Seton)
Peacefully, on September 29, 2019, at Edington Hospital, after a long illness, Sheila, beloved wife of Ian, wonderful mum of Nicola, Scott and Lisa, much loved grandma of Chelsea, Jason, Jamie and Kiefer and sister of Alex, Muriel and the late Doreen. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, October 9, at 12.30 pm. Bright and colourful clothing welcome. Family flowers only please, but a retiring collection will be taken for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 3, 2019