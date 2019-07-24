|
BLACKIE Sheila (nee Drummond) (Lasswade)
Peacefully, at home, Sheila lost her battle with cancer, after a long illness, on July 16, 2019, Sheila, aged 76, beloved wife of the late Walter, much loved mum to Simone, Gayle and Tracey, cherished gran to Darren, Conor and Kiera, along with Kayleigh and Laura, mother-in-law to Tommy, Garry and Graham. Funeral service to take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, July 26, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome, along with flowers. Dress can be colourful. Donations to Ward 1, at the Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 24, 2019