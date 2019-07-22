|
ROUTLEDGE Sheena Watt (Haddington)
Peacefully, after a long illness, on July 16, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Sheena, beloved wife of Bill, much loved sister of Bob, Stewart and Helen, sister-in-law of Margo, Kathleen and Alex and a dear aunt to the family. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, July 26, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, but donations may be sent to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, 26 Seafield Road East, Edinburgh, EH15 1EH.
