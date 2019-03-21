Home

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
13:00
Seafield Crematorium
Sheena Rose (Glover) REGAN

(nee Glover) (Danderhall / North Middleton / Galashiels)
Peacefully, on March 18, 2019, at Hay Lodge Community Hospital, Peebles, after a long illness, bravely fought. Sheena, beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mum of Sheena, loving grandmother to Michael, Matthew and Hope and a dear auntie. Funeral to Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 27, at 1 pm, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 21, 2019
