Sarah (Thomson) DUFFY

Sarah (Thomson) DUFFY Notice
DUFFY Sarah (nee Thomson) (Newington)
Peacefully, at Eagle Lodge Care Home, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Sarah, loving mum to Bobby, mother-in-law to Anne, grandmother to Sarah and Susan and great-grandmother to Shaun, Lauren and Isla. Memorial service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, October 23, at 11 am and thereafter Sarah will be laid to rest in Mortonhall Cemetery, at 11.45 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 18, 2019
