CAMERON Sandra (Blackhall)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Sandra, beloved wife to Allan, dearly loved mum of Alan, much loved sister of June,Sylvia and the late Audrey. Dearly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at The Dean, Dean Path, EH4 3AT, on Wednesday, November 6, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired, can be made after the service. Thereafter, Sandra will be laid to rest in private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 31, 2019