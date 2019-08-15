|
FRANZEL Rudolf (Rudi) (Haddington)
At home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Rudi, beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad to Effie and George, adored and cherished opa to Emma and Bob, uhr opa to Elissa and Olivia, dearly loved brother to Erich and the late Isolde and a loving uncle to all the family. A funeral service will be held at St Marys Parish Church, Haddington, on Thursday, August 22, at 10 am, thereafter to Binning Memorial Wood, arriving at approximately 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired can be given after the service in aid of Erskine House, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 15, 2019