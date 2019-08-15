Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00
Binning Memorial Wood
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolf FRANZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolf (Rudi) FRANZEL

Notice Condolences

Rudolf (Rudi) FRANZEL Notice
FRANZEL Rudolf (Rudi) (Haddington)
At home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Rudi, beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad to Effie and George, adored and cherished opa to Emma and Bob, uhr opa to Elissa and Olivia, dearly loved brother to Erich and the late Isolde and a loving uncle to all the family. A funeral service will be held at St Marys Parish Church, Haddington, on Thursday, August 22, at 10 am, thereafter to Binning Memorial Wood, arriving at approximately 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired can be given after the service in aid of Erskine House, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.