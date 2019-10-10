|
|
|
CUNNINGHAM Ruby (Rebecca) (Leith)
Peacefully, on October 2, 2019, at Royal Victoria Building, Western General Hospital. Ruby, aged 94, much loved mum of Stan and his wife Marion, loving grandma to Lisa, Jenna, and Lisa's husband Christian, great-grandma to Fraser and loving sister to Nessie, Alec and his wife Jean and the late Jean, David, John and May. Funeral to Seafield Crematorium on Tuesday, October 15, at 2 pm, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 10, 2019