BUSH Ruby (nee Douglas) (Musselburgh)
Passed away peacefully,
with her family by her side, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, aged 81, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Loving wife of Henry, devoted mother to Jacqueline, Kenneth and Evelyn, treasured nana and great-nanna to Stephen, Lauren, Ryan, Matthew and Ethan, dearly loved sister and friend. Funeral service on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10 am, in Our Lady of Loretto, Newbigging, Musselburgh, thereafter to Inveresk Cemetery.
Family lowers only.
You will live forever in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2019
