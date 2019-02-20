Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Loretto
Musselburgh
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby BUSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby (Douglas) BUSH

Notice Condolences

Ruby (Douglas) BUSH Notice
BUSH Ruby (nee Douglas) (Musselburgh)
Passed away peacefully,
with her family by her side, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, aged 81, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Loving wife of Henry, devoted mother to Jacqueline, Kenneth and Evelyn, treasured nana and great-nanna to Stephen, Lauren, Ryan, Matthew and Ethan, dearly loved sister and friend. Funeral service on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10 am, in Our Lady of Loretto, Newbigging, Musselburgh, thereafter to Inveresk Cemetery.
Family lowers only.
You will live forever in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.