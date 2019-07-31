Home

HOLMES Ross (Gogarbank/Murrayburn)
Passed away, with great sadness, at the Western General Hospital, on July 24, 2019, Ross, aged 58 years. Beloved son of Letitia and the late Sydney, loving father to Gavin and Chris and their partners Claire and Kim, much loved grandad to Ruairi and Eilidh, dearly loved brother to Angela and Sharon and her partner, Andrew, as well as a loving uncle. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, August 7, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Ross will be sadly missed by all. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken in aid of Maggie's Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 31, 2019
