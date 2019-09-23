Home

Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Friday, September 13, 2019, Rosa, beloved wife to Alastair, loving mum to Kenneth, Brian and Kim, adoring granny to her 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, dear sister to Margaret, Andrew and the late John, a good friend to all who knew her and sadly missed by all. A celebration of Rosa's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, September 26, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 23, 2019
