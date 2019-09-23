|
ROBERTSON Rosemary (Rosa) (nee Welsh) (Clermiston)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Friday, September 13, 2019, Rosa, beloved wife to Alastair, loving mum to Kenneth, Brian and Kim, adoring granny to her 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, dear sister to Margaret, Andrew and the late John, a good friend to all who knew her and sadly missed by all. A celebration of Rosa's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, September 26, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 23, 2019