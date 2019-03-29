Home

Roseanne (Cadger) WATSON

Roseanne (Cadger) WATSON Notice
WATSON Roseanne
(nee Cadger) (Loanhead)
At Springfield Bank Nursing Home, Bonnyrigg, on March 27, 2019, Roseanne, dearly beloved wife of Derek, much loved mum of Michele and the late Paul and loved granny, great-granny, sister and aunt. Funeral service at Loanhead Miners Club, on Friday, April 5, at 11 am, thereafter interment at Loanhead New Cemetery (Hunter Avenue), at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations can be made after the service in aid of Dementia
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 29, 2019
