CHALMERS
Rose Cunningham (nee Clark)
(late of Banff and Trinity)
Passed away peacefully, at Chalmers Hospital, Banff, on Friday, May 31,
2019. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Chalmers, dear mother of Gordon and Alastair, mother-in-law of Kathleen and Lily, proud grandmother of Euan and the two Andrews, sister of Isobel (Vancouver) and the late James and May (Hall), a fond aunt and great-grandmother of Eva. Funeral service to be held at Cloister Chapel, Warriston Crematorium, on Thursday, June 13, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers
only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 7, 2019
