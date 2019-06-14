|
SCALLY Ronnie (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on June 9, 2019, aged 77. Ronnie, much loved dad to Lisa, dearly loved papa to Holly and Saul, loving father-in-law to Paul, dearest uncle to Eric, Maria, Mark and Peter, a dear brother-in-law to Margaret and a loved great-uncle to all his family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, June 19, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited.
