Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on June 9, 2019, aged 77. Ronnie, much loved dad to Lisa, dearly loved papa to Holly and Saul, loving father-in-law to Paul, dearest uncle to Eric, Maria, Mark and Peter, a dear brother-in-law to Margaret and a loved great-uncle to all his family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, June 19, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 14, 2019
