ROSS Ronald (Duddingston)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Friday, November 8, 2019, Ronnie, aged 69 years, formerly of BT. Beloved husband of Elaine, devoted dad of Colin and Mark, dearly loved grandad, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, November 16, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in support of St Columba's after the service and at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 12, 2019