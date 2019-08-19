|
CROMBIE Ronald (Ronnie) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at The Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, former Maintenance Manager of Strachan House and Lynedoch Nursing Home. Ronnie, loving husband of Cathie, brother to Margaret, Jim and the late Jack, also uncle and friend to many. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please.
Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019