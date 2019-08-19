Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium
Cloister Chapel
CROMBIE Ronald (Ronnie) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at The Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, former Maintenance Manager of Strachan House and Lynedoch Nursing Home. Ronnie, loving husband of Cathie, brother to Margaret, Jim and the late Jack, also uncle and friend to many. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please.
Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019
