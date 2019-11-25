|
Brass Roderick (Anthony) (Edinburgh)
Sadly, Roddy passed away, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, November 4, 2019, aged 57 years. Much loved son of Catherine Brass (nee McCabe) and Roderick Brass. Roddy touched the lives of many as a partner, cousin, nephew, grandson and a friend. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Seafield Crematorium, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. He is loved and missed by all who knew him. Flowers, if desired, to be sent to Unit One, East Telferton Industrial Estate, EH7 6XD.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 25, 2019