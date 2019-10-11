Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Robina Ramsay (Ruby) CARROLL

Robina Ramsay (Ruby) CARROLL Notice
CARROLL Robina (Ruby) Ramsay (formerly of Easter Drylaw and lately the Erskine Home, Gilmerton)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Joe, mother to Jim, Sheila, Norman and the late Joe (Jnr), also a proud and loving nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11.30 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel. Family flowers only, please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 11, 2019
