|
|
|
CAMERON Robertina (Ina) (Hutchison / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Friday, March 8, 2019. Ina, beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick), loving mum to Douglas and Laraine, dear mother-in-law to Peter, much loved granny to Paul and a dear friend and companion to the late John Fern. Service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, March 20, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More