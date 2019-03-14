Home

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
15:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Robertina (Ina) CAMERON

Notice Condolences

Robertina (Ina) CAMERON Notice
CAMERON Robertina (Ina) (Hutchison / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Friday, March 8, 2019. Ina, beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick), loving mum to Douglas and Laraine, dear mother-in-law to Peter, much loved granny to Paul and a dear friend and companion to the late John Fern. Service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, March 20, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 14, 2019
