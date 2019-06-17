Home

Celebration of Life
Roberta Ann (Bobby) GALLOWAY

Roberta Ann (Bobby) GALLOWAY Notice
GALLOWAY Roberta (Bobby) Ann (Duddingston)
Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the loving care of her husband and daughter, after a long illness borne with dignity, courage and grace. Beloved wife of Charles, much loved mum to Lindsay and Graeme, mother-in-law to Bek, loving granny to Alexander, Kristina, Juliana, Gabriel and Madeline, cherished sister and sister-in-law to Rosemary and Derek and loving aunt to Sally and Richard. Dear friend to Kenneth and Elizabeth Falconer. A celebration of Bobby's life will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 12 noon, at Seafield Crematorium, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. There will be a collection on retiral for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 17, 2019
