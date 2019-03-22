Home

Robert William "Bill" WHITE

Robert William "Bill" WHITE Notice
WHITE Robert William (Bill) (Eyemouth / Edinburgh) Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Monday, March 11, 2019. William, beloved husband of Elizabeth Maria, loving dad to James and Robert, much loved brother to Christine and the late Anne and adored uncle, grandad and great-grandad to the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, March 28, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, can be given if desired, in aid of Diabetes Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 22, 2019
