Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Peacefully, at Fairmile Marie Curie Hospice, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Bobby, beloved husband of Cecilia, loving dad to Neil, Robert, Celia and Ellen and a much loved father-in-law, grandad, brother, uncle and friend. Service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, October 16, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019
