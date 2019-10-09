|
FALCONER Robert Scott (Bobby) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Fairmile Marie Curie Hospice, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Bobby, beloved husband of Cecilia, loving dad to Neil, Robert, Celia and Ellen and a much loved father-in-law, grandad, brother, uncle and friend. Service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, October 16, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019