Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium
Pentland Chapel
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
15:30
Bonnyrigg Parish Church
RAE Robert (Bob) (Rosewell / Bonnyrigg / Dalkeith)
Peacefully, at Braeside House Nursing Home, on November 9, 2019, aged 89 years. Bob (late supervisor Scottish Water), dearly loved husband to Irene, dear dad to Robert and John, loving father-in-law and grandad to his family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, November 22, at 2.30 pm, followed by a service at Bonnyrigg Parish Church, at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations can be given for Braeside House and Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 19, 2019
