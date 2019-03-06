Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MILLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Spike) MILLIGAN

Notice Condolences

Robert (Spike) MILLIGAN Notice
MILLIGAN Robert (Spike) (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, Robert, beloved husband to Janet, loving dad to David, Leigh, Laura and Stuart and a devoted grandad to all his grandchildren. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, March 13, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, may be given after the service in aid of the Neurology Department at the Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.