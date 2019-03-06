|
MILLIGAN Robert (Spike) (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, Robert, beloved husband to Janet, loving dad to David, Leigh, Laura and Stuart and a devoted grandad to all his grandchildren. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, March 13, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, may be given after the service in aid of the Neurology Department at the Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2019
