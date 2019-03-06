McGOVERN

Robert (Rab) 1st Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear husband, dad, grandad and brother.

I have lost my life companion,

A life linked with my own,

And day by day, I miss you more,

As I walk through life alone,

I remember the day I met you,

And the day God made you mine,

I remember the day I lost you,

And will till the end of time.

Love always Mary xxx.

Softly from the shadows,

You heard the gentle call.

Taking the hand that was offered,

You quietly left us all.

They say it's a wonderful journey,

From the old world to the new,

Someday we'll take the journey,

Because it leads to you.

When we reach God's garden,

Where all are free from pain.

We'll meet and be together.

Never to part again.

Forever missed.

Your sons and daughters xxx.

He was a grandad so very rare,

Happy in his home and always there,

On earth he tired,

In Heaven he rests,

God bless you grandad you were the best.

Loved to the moon and back.

From all your grandchildren and great-grandchildren xxx.

Missed with a grief beyond all tears.

Love always forever missed.

Love all your brothers and sisters xxx.

Always in our hearts.

Love Maggie, Robert and kids xx

Happy Heavenly birthday for tomorrow. Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More