Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
McCULLOCH
Robert (Liberton / Currie)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital on Sunday, March 3, 2019, Rab, beloved husband of the late Ella, dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Robert and Heather, adored grandad of Ross and Calum, dearly loved brother of Jean and George and the late May, Jimmy, Tam, Jack, Andrew and Greta. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Monday, March 18, at
1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, at the service and www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituries
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2019
