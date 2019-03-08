|
|
|
MAXWELL Robert (Bert) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita, beloved dad to Carolyn and the late Christopher, much loved grandad to Holly, Jordan and Harris. Life long Hibs fan. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Thursday March 14, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, if desired, donations may be made on retiral of service in aid of Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
