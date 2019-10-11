|
|
|
MATHESON Robert (Gorgie / formerly Bank Street)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on October 5, 2019, Robert, aged 67 years, beloved son of the late Molly and Neil, loving and much loved brother of Marion and a dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, October 15, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be taken on retiral for St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 11, 2019