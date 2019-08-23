Resources More Obituaries for Robert MARR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert MARR

Ann, Cameron, Carly and family would like to convey their sincere gratitude to all friends, relatives and neighbours for the love and support they have shown, including kind gestures of cards and flowers following the very sad loss of Bobby. Thanks to all who attended Bobby's service at Tranent Cemetery, thanks also to Co-op Funeralcare, Tranent for their kindness and help, as well as the Ross High Rugby Club. Sincere thanks to the Cancer Unit at the Western General, in particular Dr Lesley Dawson and Ward 1, for the exceptional care provided to Bobby during the last 7 years. Thanks to the wonderful district nurses who supported Bobby in recent years, and to the excellent staff at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for the care provided in Bobby's last few days. From the collection in Bobby's memory, a total of £1184.26 was raised, this will be donated to the Cancer Unit at the Western General Hospital. Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 23, 2019